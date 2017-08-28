No new wells in Alexandria

This shouldn't affect many residents, however. Only eight new wells have been drilled in the city since 2011.

The city has been considering the well ban for six years. The council, its attorney and the League of Minnesota Cities believe the city has the legal authority to ban new private wells. Well-drilling groups disagree and say the city doesn't have that power and is violating individual property rights.

Although there was no public hearing on Monday, two people spoke about the ban during a public comment period at the start of the meeting.

Katie Perry, representing Knute Nelson, said the city should properly follow the proposed ordinance's exemption policy, which could allow the senior living facility to irrigate large areas of its land with new wells.

Gabe Anderson from ORB Management said Alexandria doesn't need more restrictions. He said this could stop businesses from moving here.

Later, council member Todd Jensen said the ordinance isn't a dramatic change. He noted that for the past 20 years, the city has required all new construction to connect to city water.

"This ordinance change merely levels the playing field between new construction and existing properties," Jensen said.

Under the new ordinance, existing wells within the city will be allowed to continue to operate, and they can be repaired as needed.

Also, the ordinance doesn't apply to new wells that are going to be drilled to remove water, monitor groundwater, used for heating or cooling, or for borings for construction or environmental reasons.

New wells may also be allowed if the property owner can show that city water isn't available or if the use of city water would be detrimental to their property or operations, such as a bait shop. A request for an exception will be reviewed by the Board of Public Works and then the city council.

Jensen noted that Knute Nelson would be given an exemption.

Last Friday, Jensen met with Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, Rep. Mary Franson, Mayor Sara Carlson, a local well driller, Alexandria Light and Power officials, representatives from the state Pollution Control Agency and Department of Health, and city staff to go over concerns about groundwater contamination.

Jensen said that the agency is continuing to monitor a plume of petroleum that leaked into the ground when the Williams Brothers pipeline was struck by lightning in 1978. The plume has stabilized and the state is confident that it will not creep further toward the city's well field, he said.

The plume can't be pumped away through private wells because the contaminant is lighter than water and is floating on top of the groundwater, Jensen said. Jensen said that Alexandria's well ordinance is not new. Other communities have also adopted bans on new wells.

Council members disagreed if the ordinance would help protect the city's water or prevent the kind of contamination that happened in Flint, Michigan. Jensen said it would, adding that the city should take action now instead of allowing more wells to be drilled.

Council member Bob Kuhlman disagreed, saying that residents should be able to drill their own wells to get their own water.

Council member Virgil Batesole also opposed the ban. He presented a petition that contained more than 150 signatures from residents who want to be able to drill if they need to. He said he wants to represent the people.

Jensen made the motion to approve the ordinance. Batesole and Kuhlman voted against it.

Those who violate the well ordinance would face misdemeanor penalty and each day in violation would be considered a separate violation.