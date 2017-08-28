Alexandria neighbors rally to support Houston

"This is the time to help our neighbors," she said.

Local volunteers could use food and water while they're collecting and packaging all the items, she added.

Mateer noted that when Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005, Alexandria rallied to help, forming a bond with a "sister city," Alexandria, Louisiana. Alexandria's mayor at the time, Dan Ness, helped lead the effort and she asked Mayor Sara Carlson if she would help this time. Carlson said she would be glad to.

The following is a collection of other items not reported in other council stories:

New commission members

The council unanimously appointed two new members to fill vacancies on the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission — Joani Nielson and Bruce McKirdy.

Council members noted that all 12 of the candidates who applied were well-qualified for the positions.

Nuisance at 203 Broadway

The council agreed to send a letter to the owners of the property at 203 Broadway, the site of the now-closed United Building Center, to get rid of high grass, junk and noxious vegetation.

At one point, thistles at the site were five and half feet tall, according to the City Attorney Tom Jacobson.

The landowner is LN Real Estate, LLC of Seattle, Washington.

The city has tried to get the owner to clean up the site but the nuisance conditions still remain within the fenced-in and locked portion of the property, Jacobson said. He recommended the council to issue a nuisance abatement letter before having city staff forcibly enter the property.

The owner has until Sept. 15 to clean up the property.

Homecoming parade

A special permit was issued to the Alexandria Area High School Student Council for the annual homecoming parade on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon.

The parade will start at the east gate of the Douglas County Fairgrounds and proceed down Fairgrounds Road and Fifth Ave. to Broadway, and then south to 15th Ave., ending at the Alexandria Technical and Community College.

A crowd of about 2,000 is expected.

Traffic light trouble

Some motorists have had trouble figuring out what to do at the intersection of 50th Ave. and Highway 29 when the traffic light is flashing a yellow arrow for left turns, said City Administrator Marty Schultz.

Drivers are supposed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic on a flashing yellow arrow but it has caused confusion and led to a few minor crashes, Schultz said.

Because of the high traffic volume on the road, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is switching the lights back to the more traditional green arrow light from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chloride/phosphorus plan

Schultz reminded the council that Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District has set a public hearing to consider its chloride/phosphorus plan for the treatment plant. It will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at City Hall.

The plan has to be submitted to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency by Sept. 30.

This process is separate from the total maximum daily load study that the city has been discussing for several years.

Airport contract

The council approved a contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to provide funding for maintenance and operational activities at the Alexandria Airport for 2018 and 2019.

The state will provide a grant of $71,110 — the same amount the city received in 2016 and 2017. It covers about 40 percent of the annual operating budget of the airport.

Platting split

The council agreed to split an unplatted lot as requested by Arlan Johnson. This will create two conveyable parcels of property totaling 10.16 acres, north of County Road 23/Hazel Hill Road, east of County Road 46, next to the House of Prayer Church.

A house is located on one of parcels and the other tract of land is vacant and zoned for agricultural use.

The request is not a land use or development application, according to City Planner Mike Weber. Any further subdivision of the two parcels will require platting.

Enterprise Resource Planning

The council tabled taking action on a master agreement with BSA Software of Bath, Michigan to provide professional services for a new financial software system known as Enterprise Resource Planning. The software would be used for the city's payroll, budgeting, general ledger items, workflow and more.

City staff recommended paying BSA $150,945. It would come out of the city's information technology budget and its capital improvement fund.

Council member Bobbie Osterberg said she wasn't comfortable with the agreement. She said it didn't include penalties against BSA if it didn't meet timetables. She said that with the amount of dollars at stake — more than 1 percent of the city's total budget — the software transition must be done correctly, on time and under budget.

The technical specifications provided to potential vendors was 45 pages long.

The council had planned to go live with the new system next June.

Gambling license

The council issued a charitable gambling to Ladies of the Lakes Ducks Unlimited to sell raffle tickets at the Broadway Ballroom on Oct. 27.