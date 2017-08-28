Lessons learned from 'Missing Link'

Cyclists and walkers liked the concept. Drivers — not so much.

Still, there were lessons to glean from the project, Weber said. "We learned an awful lot from it," he said.

It was called the "Missing Link" because it was intended to fill the gap between the Big Ole/Central Park and the historic downtown area by making it easier for pedestrians and bicyclists to get there. A $15,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield covered the cost.

The project included installing temporary bike lanes, pedestrian crosswalks, plastic bollards, signs, potted trees and other materials. A three-way stop was also installed at Second Avenue, replacing the one-way stop on westbound Second Avenue.

The city accepted feedback about the project via email, phone calls, social media and during the council's public comment period. Weber said walkers and cyclists favored making the temporary ideas permanent. The report cited a comment: "As a cyclist and an advocate for silent-sports-friendly infrastructure (for cycling, walking, hiking, skiing and paddle sports), I feel that the Missing Link project will be a great addition to our city to promote some of these activities. It will be very inviting to visitors and make a very appealing area for the residents who frequent that area."

The response from motorists were more mixed; 41 percent felt the project was "too tree-heavy," the driving lanes were narrow, and the corridor was unsafe. Many motorists commented that the medians and pedestrian bump-outs — curb extensions designed to create safer and shorter crossings for pedestrians — were inconvenient. "I'm concerned with snow removal, or making the corner with a boat or trailer," said one respondent.

Weber's report said the project succeeded in creating a short-term change to a corridor that will help guide future street designs in Alexandria. From the report: "Data collection before, during and after the installation are allowing city staff to better understand how reduced lane widths and separated bike and pedestrian lanes could be used and optimized in the future."

Compliance rates for all modes of transportation improved from the one-way stop on Second Avenue, and motorist speeding decreased, said Weber.

Bicyclists said the separated lanes improved ease of travel.

The placement of traffic cones, which served as bump-outs, improved pedestrian crossing comfort in all directions, according to the report. "Any future bicycle and pedestrian installation would take these findings into consideration. Additionally, median streetscapes (trees, flowers, curb islands) should be considered to provide added traffic calming and increase pedestrian comfort," the report concluded.

Weber said that community interest in the Missing Link project exceeded staff's expectations and the city has received requests for similar installations, such as mini-roundabouts and corner bump-outs.

Possible site for Veterans Memorial

In his written report to the council, Administrator Marty Schultz said that the Veterans Memorial Committee is considering to use Legion Park for a future memorial.

The committee met on Aug. 14 and agreed to proceed with putting the memorial there.

The city's Park Board approved the go-ahead to use Legion Park, pending city council approval and approval of architectural drawings.

Splash pad project

Also in his report, Schultz updated the council about a small group of residents that are trying to build a splash pad water park in Alexandria.

The group has done a lot of research into the types of systems and companies that can do the work. It is also looking at adding benches, trees and fencing around the pad.

The total cost of the project is roughly estimated at between $450,000 to $500,000.

The group plans to expand and get more residents involved in a fundraising campaign.

The Splash Pad Committee came before the Park Board on Aug. 15 and got approval to proceed. It will eventually appear before the council to get additional approval, Schultz said.

Anderson Funeral Home honored

The council approved a resolution recognizing Anderson Funeral home and Crematory of Alexandria as the recipient of the 2017 Business and Industrial Appreciation Day Award.

The company has roots that are well-grounded in the Alexandria community since 1872 and it has a longstanding reputation for service and excellence, the resolution noted.

The company has played a significant role in the high quality of life in the area through the creation of jobs, wages, wealth and its overarching commitment to caring for families and the community, the resolution added.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory will be officially honored at the annual Business and Industrial Appreciation Day Luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Changes for 18th Ave.?

Big changes are planned for 18th Avenue.

A reconstruction of 18th Avenue between Jefferson Street and Nokomis Street is scheduled for next year. Also, a portion of the road will be extended between Highway 29 and Jefferson Street in 2019.

This presents an opportunity for the community to consider the way this major corridor functions, Weber said. The council approved a recommendation from Weber and the planning commission to get proposals for a small area "master plan" for the corridor and to spend up to $15,000.

Ideas could include a relocation of the traffic lights at 17th Avenue and Highway 29, a "reimagining" of 17th Avenue, improved aesthetics for Alexandria Technical and Community College's proposed new front entrance on 18th Avenue, a possible extension of 18th Avenue from the west side of Highway 29 so it would not be a T-intersection, and redesigning the relationship between Hawthorne Street and both 17th and 18th Avenues.

The city plans to host meetings to discuss the ideas. Preliminary drawings will be made with potential designs The meetings will include all stakeholders, including the Minnesota Department of Transportation.