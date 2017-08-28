Group assists with billboards in search for teen

But now more of Minnesota is going to see the teen, as three digital billboards with her photo and identifying characteristics have been placed along heavily traveled parts of Interstate 94.

The digital billboards were put up by United Legacy, which is a Shakopee-based nonprofit search and rescue organization that helps with missing person cases.

The billboards are located in these spots in the Albertville area: east of County Road 19 facing east in the south lane of I-94 east; east of County Road 19 facing west in the south lane of I-94 east; and west of Highway 101 facing east in the north lane of I-94 west.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.

Jasmine is described as white with a tan complexion, 5-foot-1, 110 lbs, with brown curly hair. According to fliers, she has a recent bruise near the right side of her ribcage, scars on her left arm, a scar on her left ankle and a mole on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants and a top.

She was last seen in her home, about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Jasmine's cell phone was left behind, according to her mother.

An alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension states that Jasmine has cognitive disabilities that make her vulnerable.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by Jasmine's family for her safe return.

Since Jasmine’s disappearance, police and volunteers have searched daily, including a ground search covering 300 acres.

Assisting the Alexandria Police Department with this case are the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the FBI, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, North Star Search and Rescue, the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Alexandria Fire Department.