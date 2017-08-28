Search
'This is our baby': Details emerge as charges are filed in case of Fargo woman found dead

    Group assists with billboards in search for teen

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 3:43 p.m.
    Nonprofit organization United Legacy has put up three digital billboards around the Albertville area to assist in the search for Jasmine Block. (Contributed) 1 / 2
    Jasmine Block 2 / 2

    The face of Jasmine Block, a missing 15-year-old from Alexandria, is becoming increasingly more familiar in Douglas County as many yards, vehicles and businesses have fliers with her photos.

    But now more of Minnesota is going to see the teen, as three digital billboards with her photo and identifying characteristics have been placed along heavily traveled parts of Interstate 94.

    The digital billboards were put up by United Legacy, which is a Shakopee-based nonprofit search and rescue organization that helps with missing person cases.

    The billboards are located in these spots in the Albertville area: east of County Road 19 facing east in the south lane of I-94 east; east of County Road 19 facing west in the south lane of I-94 east; and west of Highway 101 facing east in the north lane of I-94 west.

    If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.

    About Jasmine

    Jasmine is described as white with a tan complexion, 5-foot-1, 110 lbs, with brown curly hair. According to fliers, she has a recent bruise near the right side of her ribcage, scars on her left arm, a scar on her left ankle and a mole on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants and a top.

    She was last seen in her home, about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Jasmine's cell phone was left behind, according to her mother.

    An alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension states that Jasmine has cognitive disabilities that make her vulnerable.

    A $2,000 reward is being offered by Jasmine's family for her safe return.

    Since Jasmine’s disappearance, police and volunteers have searched daily, including a ground search covering 300 acres.

    Assisting the Alexandria Police Department with this case are the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the FBI, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, North Star Search and Rescue, the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Alexandria Fire Department.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at Crossfit or at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
