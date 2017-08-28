Roundabout to open Friday, weather permitting

According to Public Works Director Dave Robley, the project is on schedule and crews are on track to have it open by this coming weekend. The goal was to finish it by the start of school, which is Tuesday, Sept. 5.

"The weather has made it difficult," Robley said, "And there is quite a bit of work left, but we're going to have a nice week of weather to get it finished up."

Robley said the crews will be working this week from sun up to sundown to get the project finished. The roads have been closed since June 26 for the construction of the new roundabout.

"There is still work to be done including the final concrete work, final asphalt paving, seeding, signing and pavement markings," said Robley. "The roads remain closed until the barricades and road closed signs are removed. We're expecting it to open up late Friday."

In a news release, Robley said when the roundabout opens, there are some tips for drivers to remember:

• Slow down when approaching a roundabout.

• Yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

• Yield to vehicles already in the roundabout. Merge into the traffic flow when it is safe.

• Continue through the roundabout until you reach your exit.

• Do not stop or pass in a roundabout.

• Exit the roundabout immediately if an emergency vehicle approaches, and then pull over. Do not stop in the roundabout.

• Yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk when exiting the roundabout.

"We understand this construction has been an inconvenience and a major disruption, but the new roundabout will provide a safe and efficient intersection for years to come," Robley said.

Central Specialties of Alexandria was the contractor for the project. It submitted the lowest bid, $881,622, which was 32 percent less than the county's estimate of $1.3 million.

Open house planned

The community is invited to "come and enjoy all things round" at an open house for the roundabout. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Lind Family Funeral Home, 1623 10th Ave. E. in Alexandria. Robley will be there to answer any questions concerning the roundabout and light refreshments will be served.