    Watch for ramp closings in Brandon, Garfield

    By Al Edenloff Today at 10:51 a.m.

    Motorists travelling between eastbound Interstate 94 and the entrance and exit ramps to Brandon and Garfield will encounter occasional ramp closures over the next month.

    The intermittent closures will begin today, Monday, Aug. 28, so crews can mill the existing pavement and prepare the roadway for paving, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

    Ramps will re-open prior to Labor Day weekend, and intermittent closures will begin again on Tuesday, Sept. 4, the department said in an email.

    Electronic message boards will alert drivers to the closures. When the ramps are closed, traffic will be detoured to nearby interchanges.

    Concrete paving of eastbound I-94 is scheduled to begin this week, starting near Evansville. It is expected to take three to four weeks.

    The work is part of the I-94 resurfacing and bridge deck replacement project underway between the Evansville and Garfield exits.

    For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

