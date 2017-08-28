Harassment, female left harassing voicemail on comp's phone, she is concerned and would like deputy to listen to it, Alex.

Public assist, has question about getting some guns back that they purchased for her grandkids, civil issue, Garfield.

Mentally ill person, sister has locked herself in the house, struggling with extreme bipolar, Glenwood.

Public assist, combative patient unwilling to leave independent living, Evansville.

Suspicious person, male trying to sell product to comp, he was acting awkward and kept asking to come in, unable to locate, Carlos.

Criminal damage to property, comp is employee of school and she received a text that a kid threw a rock at the bus garage and broke a window, Evansville.

Littering complaint, bag of clothes and trash, Parkers Prairie.

Property damage crash, was involved in a road rage situation on Co. Rd 22, female in black Trailblazer sideswiped him then followed him to his residence and started punching him and his vehicle, persons one and two involved in driving incident resulting in a crash, both were cited for careless driving, Co Rd 22 NW, Alex.

Drug-related activity, comp stating there is a runaway from Farmington there and there are people doing drugs, Evansville.

Saturday, August 26

Public assist, off-duty Grant County deputy needs a ride to the county line, his vehicle is broken down.

Suicide threats, male threatening suicide, punched the windshield and jumped out of the car, stating he wants to kill himself, person one arrested for domestic assault, Osakis.

Public assist, has questions on if he can purchase a firearm based on his past charges, Alex.

Check welfare of person, mother was supposed to meet at Noonan’s and did not show up, all OK, Alex.

Suicide threats, son stating mom is on dock and threatening to jump in water, Alex.

Public assist, gas drive off, Alex.

Theft, some things stolen from unit, Evansville.

Restraining order violation, person two received a letter in the mail from person three and wondered if it was third party contact, Alex.

Fire, citation issued for burning without permit, Brandon.

Suspicious vehicle, driving circles around comp's vehicle at Target, followed comp home, pulled in driveway behind comp and flashed lights, unable to locate, Alex.

Assault, male beat up, Brandon.

Sunday, August 27

Theft, a screen door was cut and purse stolen from a guest room, Alex.

Public assist, ER requesting giving elderly couple a ride home, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle in church parking lot.

Suspicious activity, comp was out walking and saw a child's bike and helmet in the ditch, bike had broken and dad came and picked it up.

Suspicious activity, comp received a call and a younger male stated his father was being mean to him, he said he was 11 years and gave his first name, comp asked if he needed help and he said yes.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, August 25

Theft, believes someone took her pain medication.

Child custody matter, mother did not show up to pick her kids up and he would like escort to bring them to her home.

Public assist, having issues with roommate he met online, believes he is struggling with mental health but is unsure what to do.

Order for protection violation.

Suicide attempt, female is in garage with car running.

Property damage crash, Broadway St.

Theft, bike.

Public assist, caller bought a dog from the humane society in Pope County and then sold the dog to a party from Alexandria, caller says the person did not pay for the dog and now the humane society wants the dog back.

Suspicious vehicle, two males in a red Thunderbird parked behind business.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Property damage crash, 3rd Ave E/Nokomis St.

Public assist, checking status of theft case.

Property damage crash, minor, Broadway St.

Suspicious activity, found a bag with belongings in the back of shop.

Threats, male in trailer with a weapon and will not leave, comp describes weapon as a stun gun.

Child custody matter, youngest daughter will not come home with dad, has paperwork from court stating she needs to go with him.

Property damage crash, 3rd Ave W/Co Rd 22 NW.

Suspicious activity, lots of vehicles coming and going, lots of people in and out of the house, caller also had people in his yard trying to start a confrontation, would like an extra patrol during the day.

Suicide threat, young male told some friends he was going to jump into traffic.

Suspicious person, young female standing in the parking lot, no shoes, unable to locate.

Child custody matter, has daughter at the APD and daughter is refusing to go home with him.

Property damage crash, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Theft.

Suspicious activity.

Missing person, husband went out to get something to eat one and a half hours ago, he has not returned, returned while on phone with comp.

Saturday, August 26

Suspicious person, comp stating there is a very drunk male in the parking lot, male tried to unzip his pants to pee outside but didn't have any luck, person one arrested for disorderly conduct.

Suspicious person, individual who has been trying to get drugs from hospital is back and security was instructed to call if he came back.

Theft, motorcycle.

Public assist, needs info on his citation.

Check welfare of person, would like his sister checked on, ex-boyfriend has been harassing, stalking and threatening her and now she isn't answering the phone, he is afraid for her safety, female is fine, she will call her brother.

Violation of restraining order, says ex sent her a letter, letter was from social services.

Runaway, help with a defiant child, entered as runaway.

Missing person, male last seen 15 to 20 minutes ago, located while on phone.

Suspicious activity, comp stating he was out walking behind the hotel and saw a tent set up back there and is concerned, person one is believed to be staying there while he finds assistance with housing.

Suspicious vehicle, unable to locate.

Juvenile trouble, 12-year-old son out of control.

Public assist, comp hears a hissing noise in her house.

Sunday, August 27

Suicide threats, female standing in the parking lot with her friend who is suicidal and needs help.

Order for protection violation, caller says that person one is at her house right now with her daughter and they have an OFP and he isn't supposed to be there, also says there has been drug use.

Public assist, wants to inform officers of the living conditions her sister is putting her kids in, no immediate threat.

Stolen vehicle, caller’s friends car was stolen.

Suspicious activity, lock was cut off their U-Haul trailer last night in the parking lot, nothing seems to be missing.

Suspicious vehicle.

Theft, theft of money from the house, suspect is family member.

Public assist, comp requesting officer to possibly help a man who said he was assaulted.

Property damage crash, Evergreen Ln SW.

Public assist, comp requesting police escort as ex picks up property.

Public assist, comp would like assistance in getting into his apartment complex.

Child custody matter, comp states he has to give papers to his ex.

Suspicious vehicle, tip of a stolen van with drugs inside, unable to locate.

Intoxicated males, comp states he’s been drinking all day, unable to locate.

Trespassing complaint, unwanted male at residence.

Child endangerment, boyfriend took vehicle and 2-year-old daughter, situation mediated.

Suspicious activity, alarm going off in house that is for sale.

Trespassing complaint, female at the home is causing trouble, person one arrested for criminal damage to property, domestic assault and obstructing legal process.

Threats, comp stated person one made threatening comments to her fiance if he comes near her.

Drug-related activity, comp smelled drugs in a vehicle at the gas station, vehicle had a small child in the backseat, smelled the odor of marijuana and searched vehicle, no contraband found, person one stated that he smoked in the car earlier in the day.

Shooting complaint, comp heard a shot coming from the apartment complex across the street from Ron's Warehouse, unable to locate.

