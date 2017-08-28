Perham man dies in rollover crash
PERHAM, Minn. - A rural Perham man died in a rollover crash early Sunday, Aug. 27, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reported.
The driver, Jack Januszewski, 24, 45524 440th St., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on 450th Street near Perham, the sheriff's office reported. Januszewski was the only occupant of the car, the report said.
The crash was called in to the sheriff's office about 1:07 a.m., the report said.
The Perham and New York Mills police departments, and Perham Ambulance and Fire Department, also responded to the crash scene, the report said.