Special Olympics athlete Julie Schmidt (left) lifts a medicine ball as part of a circuit training workout at Crossfit Allectus in Alexandria Saturday morning. The event included Special Olympics athletes and their unified partners, as well as members of Crossfit Allectus. A flag football scrimmage against Crossfit Allectus, followed by a car wash fundraiser for Special Olympics, was originally planned but was cancelled due to rain. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)