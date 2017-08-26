Alexandria test scores above state averages

The percentage of students who scored proficient on the state reading, math and science tests compared favorably overall to statewide averages for all grades that were tested earlier this year, according to a news release from the school district.

"We are motivated to reflect on positive areas within the data to celebrate as well as areas to continue to seek growth," said Rick Sansted, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. "Test scores are just one measure to help us understand a student's academic progress."

MCA tests measure how students are doing on state academic standards in mathematics, reading and science. Grade level proficiency is determined by the students who meet or exceed the state standards.

All students in grades 3-8 take the tests in reading and math while students in 10th grade only take the reading and students in 11th grade take the math test. The science test is taken by all students in grades 5 and 8 and then in high school when the student completes the life science course.

According to the MCA data, Alexandria students outperformed their state peers in math by 15 percentage points, in reading by 7 percentage points and in science by 5 percentage points.

The MCA test results do not count toward graduation requirements. However, high school students meeting certain achievement levels can be exempt from remedial coursework in the state college and university system.

"We'll continue to use MCA results, along with other measurements of learning, ensuring our kids are college and career ready," Sansted said.

Here's a look at some of the data from the MCA results; this is for the math tests.

Percentage of students in District 206 who exceed the requirement:

• 2015 — 36.3

• 2016 — 37.7

• 2017 — 37.4

Percentage of students in District 206 who meet the requirement:

• 2015 — 36

• 2016 — 36.6

• 2017 — 35.9

Percentage of students in District 206 who partially meet the requirement:

• 2015 — 15.5

• 2016 — 15.2

• 2017 — 16.1

Percentage of students in District 206 who do not meet the requirement:

• 2015 — 12.2

• 2016 — 10.4

• 2017 — 10.6

For more detailed test results, visit the Minnesota Department of Education's website for the report card at " target="_blank">rc.education.state.mn.us/.