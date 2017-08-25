Law Enforcement Blotter: Thursday, August 24

Suspicious person, male wearing white karate suit, black belt, bare foot skipping around the area of the winery, unable to locate, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle parked across from driveway multiple times overnight, neighborhood does not know who it belongs to, person one will move it, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, older truck has been parked south of location address for several days, Alex.

Theft, duck boat was stolen from property, Lake Johannah.

Check welfare of person, caller thought driver looked out of it, was stopped talking on cell phone, Garfield.

Restraining order violation, respondent came into her dad's shop when she was there, no violation, Brandon.

Suspicious activity, basement hatches are open to the church, spoke with a caretaker who stated they are to be open to dry out the church, Kensington.

Drug-related activity, comp is on the church board and a tenant moved out of the parsonage and it smells like weed, did not find any drugs/drug paraphernalia, Brandon.

Suspicious activity, comp stating her ex was there today and stole items from her house, Evansville.

Thursday, August 24

Threats, calls coming from blocked number, inaudible messages being left on voicemail.

Suspicious person, employee stating a male was acting strangely in the store.

Suspicious person, male stumbling around store, now in the restroom.

Suspicious activity, strange man was watching her kids.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Gas leak.

Crash with bicycle, daughter got hit on her bike this morning, 14th Ave E/Broadway St.

Suspicious activity, male party is at comp’s house with her daughter whom she has an order against, no one appeared to be home.

Suspicious vehicle, small SUV east side of road in the weeds south of school.

Child custody matter, having a heated discussion over child custody.

Burning complaint, caller stating the trailer house is burning garbage and she had to close her windows, unable to locate.

Hit and run, State Hwy 29 S.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle has been driving around the area the past couple nights, young male on break from work.

Suspicious person, older male going door to door talking about religion, ends up getting into arguments with people.

ATV complaint, four-wheelers are tearing up the road.

Suspicious activity, comp stating they have been having car troubles and it must be someone tampering with the vehicles.

Burning complaint, large fire.

Runaway, son left and has not returned, returned person one to residence.

