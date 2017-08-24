Fund set up for Garfield fire victims

Robert Guptill said he was spraying a sealant on a plumbing leak in the basement of the home when the sealant ignited on Sunday, Aug. 19.

The home went up in flames quickly and was a total loss. Their pet Chihuahua also died in the fire. Guptill said the house was not insured.

The couple did get assistance from the Red Cross and has been staying with family since the fire, Guptill said.

Guptill said one of the only things that was salvaged from inside the home was his wife's leather purse.