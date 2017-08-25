B-E district: Refunds could blunt referendum cost

Voters will be heading to the polls next Wednesday, Aug. 30, to vote yes or no on a $38.75 million bond referendum for a proposed new K-12 school.

A 12-page document was mailed out to all voters in the district with lots of information about the upcoming bond referendum, including the possible tax refunds.

The cost per property will vary and is determined by the property type and estimated market value. There is a tax calculator available on the district's website.

The district included information for owners of agriculture property. A bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature this year provides a credit equal to 40 percent of the taxes attributable to school district debt service for all ag property, except for the house, garage and one acre of land on ag homestead property.

Here's an example using a 466-acre farm classified as agricultural homestead with a market value of $1,612,500. If the $38.75 million bond referendum is approved, it would result in a tax increase of $5,075.90 or $10.88 per acre — without the new ag credit. But with the tax credit, it would reduce that amount by 40 percent to $3,045.54 or $6.53 per acre. The credit would be applied automatically by the state.

Minnesota property tax refund

A Homestead Credit Refund, also known as the "circuit breaker" refund, benefits those with an adjusted gross income of less than $108,660. Begun in the 1970s, it is intended to reduce tax burdens for homeowners with relatively low incomes and relatively high property tax burdens.

Qualifying homeowners could receive an additional refund of up to 80 percent of the amount of the property tax increase if the referendum passes.

Here are some key facts to keep in mind about this program:

• It applies only to the taxes attributable to the house, garage, and one acre on agricultural homestead property.

• It is available to all owners of residential homestead and agricultural homestead property with incomes of less than $108,660.

• The refund is on a sliding scale, based on income and total property tax burden.

• The maximum refund is $2,640.

Special property tax refund

If homeowners total property taxes increase by more than 12 percent and more than $100 from one year to the next, they may qualify for a state refund equal to a portion of the increase. There is no income limit for this refund.

Deductibility of property taxes on income taxes

If homeowners itemize deductions for federal income taxes, they may deduct property taxes paid. Any increase in property taxes resulting from the proposed referendum will reduce the income tax liability.

Senior citizen property tax deferral

If voters are 65 years or older and have a household income of $60,000 or less, they may be eligible to defer a portion of the property taxes on their home through the Senior Citizen Property Tax Deferral Program.

Some key facts to keep in mind:

• It limits the maximum amount of property tax they pay to 3 percent of their total household income.

• It provides predictability; the amount of tax they pay will not change for as long as they participate in this program.

To determine eligibility for any of the programs, as well as refund amounts, residents need to complete Minnesota tax form M1PR, which is available online at www.taxes.state.mn.us.