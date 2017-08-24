Alex Tech mechatronics students face prime competition

Eddie Wilmesmeier and William White, Alexandria Technical and Community College students who attended the Louisville, Kentucky-based SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, came home as gold medalists after winning the college mechatronics contest.

Wilmesmeier and White competed as one of 14 postsecondary mechatronics teams at nationals, but had to win competitions at the local and state levels to qualify.

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit organization hoping to close what it calls a skills gap in the United States and says that to close that gap, workers need proper training in technical trades to fill many companies' needs. The organization partners with career and technical institutions and businesses, and is endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education.

During the conference, more than 6,000 students competed in various events, and the Alex Tech students took home one of four gold medals earned by Minnesota residents, according to a college news release.

In the mechatronics competition, the students started with a partially assembled mechatronics machine, wired it, finished assembly and programmed it, White said.

They also took a written test and had to troubleshoot any issues with the machine during the event, Wilmesmeier said. The Alexandria duo scored about a 97 percent in the 1,000 point event.

Each team started with the same machine, but they needed to bring their own programmable logic controller, a digital device that controls manufacturing processes.

The results were judged based on the finished machine's function, best practices, a written test and bonus points for finishing early, the competitors explained.

"What they're applying is what they learned during the year," said Todd Zarbok, Alex Tech mechatronics instructor. The contestants also installed pneumatics on the machine during the competition, he said.

Wilmesmeier explained that the work during the contest was like it is in the real world.

How does this award help the students in the job market?

"They seem really happy about it," said White about Aagard, where both of them work.

Aagard gave them the time off in order to compete in the national competition June 19-23.

Zarbok said an award like this testifies to the support the Alex Tech mechatronics department receives from community businesses.

White, of Glenwood, who graduated from the mechatronics program last year, said going through the program was one of the best decisions he's made in his life. He now holds a job as an electrical assembler at The Aagard Group in Alexandria.

Wilmesmeier, of Alexandria, has one semester left at Alex Tech, but also works as an electrical assembler at Aagard through an internship.

Wilmesmeier said the number of opportunities he's had as a result of going through the Alex Tech mechatronics program is amazing.

Alexandria mechatronics students have won 12 national SkillsUSA awards in the last 17 years, Zarbok said.