A pontoon's eye view of Lake Winona

They, along with Mayor Sara Carlson, City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven and Streets and Stormwater Director Dane Bosl, took a pontoon ride to get a better idea of the development on the lake. They also saw the drain pipes that flow into it, observed the clarity of the water and viewed the spot where the sanitary district's treated water empties into the lake.

The water from the treatment plant was rushing into the lake at a steady rate. Multiple drop structures are installed at the outlet, which helps oxygenate the water before it reaches the lake.

The group took two informal secchi disc measurements — a way to gauge how clear the water is by lowering a white metal circle into the lake and seeing how far it descends before disappearing from view. In both locations — one in the deepest part of the lake, which is 7 feet, and one in 3 feet of water near the treatment plant's discharge point — the disc reached a depth of 18 inches in the green water before it couldn't be seen.

That's a pretty shallow reading. The clarity depths on Alexandria's chain of lakes vary from 9 to 14 feet, although that data, the most recent measurements posted on the Department of Natural Resources' website, is nine years old.

Most of the outlet pipes appeared to be in good shape and operating as designed. Lake levels are high because the city has received about 8 inches of rain in the past month, and at least three pipes were partially submerged.

After the hour-long tour, those on the tour came away with new thoughts about the lake. Some of their observations:

"It didn't smell as bad as I thought it would."

"The discharge point seemed cleaner than the rest of the lake."

"There was a lot of wildlife. I was surprised to see a loon — they're usually picky about where they go."

"It's a pretty well-developed lakeshore, with a lot of homes fronting the lake."

"I was impressed with the nice buffers I saw on the west side of the lake."

The members still have a couple of big questions to mull over about the future of the lake and how to clean it up so it meets state standards.

One idea is to drain down the lake to kill the carp that are stirring up sediment on the bottom of the lake. This would have to be approved, however, by the property owners on the lake and members questioned whether enough of them would allow it.

Also, if the lake is drained, members questioned where the water would be diverted.