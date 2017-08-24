Search
    New pool is open in Parkers Prairie

    By Al Edenloff Today at 12:15 p.m.
    A new community swimming pool in Parkers Prairie opened last week. It's open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily until Labor Day. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)

    After years of dreaming, planning and fundraising, the new swimming pool in Parkers Prairie is now open.

    The facility passed a state inspection on Aug. 16, according to Jim Arvidson, co-chair of the pool steering committee.

    Organizers say they're very close to reaching their fundraising goal for the $1.8 million aquatic center. Any added donations will go toward the future of the pool. An aquatic climbing wall, drop slide a tot slide and other features are expected to be added to the center next summer.

    The pool is open daily from 1 to 6 p.m. until Labor Day. It will be closed on the holiday, Monday, Sept. 4, but will reopen on the weekends if weather is favorable. Call 218-338-4115 to make sure the pool is open.

    Admission for the pool will be $4 for those under age 18, and $5 for those over age 18. Family and individual season passes will also be available.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
