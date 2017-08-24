New pool is open in Parkers Prairie

Organizers say they're very close to reaching their fundraising goal for the $1.8 million aquatic center. Any added donations will go toward the future of the pool. An aquatic climbing wall, drop slide a tot slide and other features are expected to be added to the center next summer.

The pool is open daily from 1 to 6 p.m. until Labor Day. It will be closed on the holiday, Monday, Sept. 4, but will reopen on the weekends if weather is favorable. Call 218-338-4115 to make sure the pool is open.

Admission for the pool will be $4 for those under age 18, and $5 for those over age 18. Family and individual season passes will also be available.