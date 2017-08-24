$183,000 raised at Relay for Life

Lorene Pitcher, Relay for Life event lead, said 45 teams signed up for the event contributing about 406 members. The fundraising total was on par with the contributions received last year.

Pitcher said 200 cancer survivors attended the relay and 3,171 luminaria lit up the walking path at the Douglas County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on July 14.

"We would also like to say thank you to our community for their support for the event, be it monetary donations or in-kind donations. We have a great community supporting the Relay For Life," Pitcher said in an email.

An honoree of this year's event, Lori Meissner, said she felt very blessed to be a an honoree.

"It was very, ya know, overwhelming almost to see all the cancer survivors and all the people who were there to support everybody," said Meissner.

The next Douglas County Relay for Life Event is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2018.