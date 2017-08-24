Law Enforcement Blotter: Wednesday, August 23

Theft, owner of storage units had renters call him and their units have been broken into, Evansville.

Criminal damage to property, comp in the lobby reporting his neighbor's cattle are continually getting out and now the neighbor is driving his ATV on his fresh crop and destroying the field, Alex.

Public assist, would like to talk to deputy about a neighbor's cows that are wrecking his crops, Garfield.

Suicide threats, told social worker she is going to take a bottle of pills and if she sees law enforcement she will run, spoke to subject at her residence, she said she has no plans to hurt herself, Alex.

Shooting complaint, parties are shooting clay pigeons, they will be done in about 10 to 15 minutes, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle has been sitting on their street for the last two days, when she goes outside it takes off, unable to locate, Carlos.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, August 23

Suspicious vehicle, in parking lot.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Suspicious person, male wearing hospital clothing and hospital wristband in the gazebo.

Public assist, renters received an eviction notice on Monday and they are still there.

Public assist, has information on human trafficking concerning his old girlfriend that he previously reported.

Suspicious person, former client in facility speaking with manager.

Suicide threats, patient messaged care provider stated she cannot take it anymore and to cancel her appointment because she has decided to kill herself, not suicidal.

Drug-related activity, property manager reporting a strong smell of marijuana coming from location.

Trespassing complaint, comp’s mother has unwanted guest that keep coming through her windows when she is at work and at night.

Public assist, believes someone he had evicted is now hanging around the apartment building.

Juvenile trouble, got into fight with father over getting in girlfriend’s face, father threatened to call law enforcement and kicked him out, juvenile went to stay with friend for awhile.

Fire, vehicle.

Drug-related activity.

Suspicious activity, comp stating a female dropped a 13-year-old male off at the intersection and he was walking in the middle of the road.

Criminal damage to property, comp reporting a window smashed out of a truck.

Drug-related activity, someone dropped off a CD but there seems to be a bag of meth in it.

Public assist, comp stating when her kids got home earlier there was a minor male in the house (ex-friend of comp’s daughter), male stole alcohol out of her freezer, received multiple different stories from different people.

Suicide attempt, patient cur herself.

Theft, money and jewelry.

Runaway, person one returned home and was in contact with his mom via text message.

Suspicious person, man walking around the west side of the building heading and the workers want to leave.

Drug-related activity, comp stating there is heroin and meth in the house and there are a bunch of people there now.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.