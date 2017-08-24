Community invited to educational film screening

The 89-minute film will be shown from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the Performing Arts Center at the Alexandria Area High School.

"The film is connected to how we think differently about how schools function as kids move to the future," said Rick Sansted, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the district. "For them, the job market will look different than it did 15 years ago."

After the film, from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., there will be an interactive discussion period with coffee, water and muffins.

"The viewing will be a good common experience, but the discussion and dialogue after will also be valuable," Stansted said. "We would love to continue that with as many people as we can."

Stansted says business leaders, employers, parents, grandparents and students are all invited to attend.

Alexandria School District members will see the film at a different time.

"It definitely challenged some of my thinking, so if you enjoy being challenged in your thinking and would like to be part of the conversation for the future of education, we'd love to have you," he said.

This event is free. To RSVP, which is requested, visit bit.ly/aps-mlts. For more information about the film, visit www.mltsfilm.org.