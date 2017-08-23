Up to the challenge

"Attendance was up and that is what we wanted," said Kleine Monday afternoon. "There's not a scientific method for calculating, but we have a good estimate."

Overall, Kleine said fair board members were pleased with this year's fair. He said they heard lots of positive comments on some of the changes that were made, such as the first-ever lawn mower demo derby, and that generally, the vendors were pleased with the turnout.

"The weather gave us a little bit of a challenge Friday during the day, but the grandstand was packed Friday night for the regular demo derby," he said.

He also noted that he heard positive comments for the entertainment that was on stage this year and that it provided a lively atmosphere throughout the four days.

In talking with the people who brought the 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit to the Douglas County Fair, Kleine shared a story of a family who went through the exhibit one of the days and that they came back the next day because the kids made cards for them.

"The kids thanked those folks for their service," said Kleine. "And that made it all worthwhile for them to be here."

One of the highlights this year was the $1,000 give-away. Kleine said each day, there was a drawing for $250 cash and if the person wasn't present, the money would roll over to Sunday.

"We had a winner each day," he said. "This was new and it went over real well."