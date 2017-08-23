Meet the new Pet of the Week: Titus (w/video)
The Echo Press and the Lakes Area Humane Society (LAHS) in Alexandria present this week’s “Pet of the Week” – Titus.
Titus is a 7 to 8 month old male Great Pyrenees mix.
The LAHS says, "Titus really enjoys going for walks. He hasn't quite figured out what a ball is for but really likes squeaky toys!"
If you are interested in adopting Titus, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.
The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.