Update: Searchers cover 300 acres looking for missing teen

Search and rescue dogs were also used and officers have searched daily since Block’s disappearance with assistance from multiple public safety agencies, Alexandria police said in a news release Friday.

"The idea is to be complete and thorough with canvassing, to try and cover every possibility we possibly can to get clues as to where Jasmine's whereabouts could be," Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels said Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Jasmine was last seen lat on Aug. 8 at her home on North McKay Avenue in Alexandria.

A billboard with Jasmine's picture also has gone up along Interstate 94 near Albertville.

Recently, the search for Jasmine has gained national attention, with coverage from NBC. Her family hopes this can get the word out to a wider area and possibly lead to locating Jasmine.

Volunteers from fire departments within Douglas County helped in the search Wednesday morning, said Sgt. Wade Lerfald with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Lerfald's group of volunteers searched a wooded area between Birch Avenue South and Elmwood Drive, which is north of the Central Lakes Trail and east of the mobile home park where she was last seen.

Jasmine used the trail frequently, according to her mother, Sarah Block.

Drones are also being used in the areas that are more difficult to search by foot, Wyffels said Wednesday.

"Some areas are very heavily wooded and there's water, so we're doing the best we can to canvass that," he said. "We're sending up some drones, and a couple volunteers are pretty competent with those."

Investigators continue to follow up on every lead, police say. Anyone who knows of Jasmine's whereabouts or sees her is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631 or call 911.

"We're just going through with a comb and making sure that everything that is reasonable is searched," Wyffels said Wednesday. "Everyone is still pulling in the same direction and working hard on it."

About Jasmine

Jasmine is described as white with a tan complexion, 5-foot-1, 110 lbs, with brown curly hair. According to fliers, she has a recent bruise near the right side of her ribcage, scars on her left arm, a scar on her left ankle and a mole on her left cheek. She was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants and a top.

She was last seen in her home, about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Jasmine's cell phone was left behind, according to her mother.

An alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension states that Jasmine has cognitive disabilities that make her vulnerable.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by Jasmine's family for her safe return.