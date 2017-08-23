Law Enforcement Blotter: Tuesday, August 22

Property damage crash, minor, Co Rd 82 SE/E Lake Victoria Rd SE, Alex.

Juvenile trouble, comp is 11-year-old brother and was told by mom to call, unable to locate.

Suspicious vehicle, silver car has been in neighborhood several times today, male driver has been taking photos of houses on cell phone, Alex.

Public assist, 10-year-old male states he is lost, Calvary/Data Trail.

Suspicious vehicle, comp states a white van has been parked there for a few hours, will be picked up, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, 11-year-old stated a male driver was driving slowly past them by the park and then continued on, patrolled and monitored the area, Carlos.

Public assist, eviction, Alex.

Suspicious activity, male initiating contact with 13-year-old, anonymous comp believes he's not supposed to have any contact with minors, unable to find specific conditions prohibiting person from using social media, Kensington.

Burglary, missing a TV from his son's apartment, Nelson.

Drunk driver complaint, pickup ran into a tree, comp states driver is intoxicated, Brandon.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, August 22

Runaway, comp reporting her 13-year-old daughter has not been home in 24 hours, child was found.

Intoxicated male.

Suspicious vehicle.

Suspicious activity, someone appears to be sleeping in gazebo.

Theft, comp states her phone was stolen along with her house key.

Suspicious activity, comp’s car was gone through while in the garage.

Property damage crash, N Mckay Ave/State Hwy 29 N.

Suspicious person, teenage white male with no shirt on and his pants down in the middle of the street, unable to locate.

911 hangup, kids playing with phone and hit emergency 911.

Crash, comp reports hitting mailbox.

Property damage crash, minor, Pioneer Rd SE.

Juvenile trouble, kids running in the stairwells, unable to locate.

Suspicious activity, comp can hear several kids hollering at the top of their lungs, caller not sure if they need help or what is going on, young boys having fun.

Suspicious person.

Check welfare of person, social service worker requesting possible welfare check.

Stolen vehicle, comp stated her car was stolen yesterday.

Public assist, comp stated she hit someone on a bike but the party that was hit said he is OK, comp was scared and didn't know what to do.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Violation of restraining order.

Public assist, comp reporting female has no money and no place to go.

Suspicious activity, caller sees a pile of leaves floating in the lake, she is concerned about the missing girl.

Assault, female walked in and stated she was assaulted, person one provided a room for the night.

Public assist, comp stated there was a drunk male with a black eye walking the park, homeless, wondering if law enforcement could help him.

Suspicious vehicle, person one is currently homeless and sleeping in his vehicle, advised of complaint and stated he is OK with officers checking on him and making sure he is OK.

Suspicious vehicle, parties going for walk on trail.

