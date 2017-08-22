Law Enforcement Blotter: Monday, August 21

Juvenile trouble, comp has not heard from her son since 7 p.m., he went to the fair with friends and is not home yet, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting there has been someone trying to break into her residence several times, Evansville.

Civil matter, comp looking for advice on getting a car back, Osakis.

Public assist, request assistance retrieving property, Miltona.

Public assist, comp in lobby with questions regarding an event, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp could hear someone crying to the south of their residence, unable to locate, Evansville.

Harassment, female has been harassing her, Alex.

Child abuse, neglect, 5 to 6-year-old girl keeps wandering around and has been to their house three times today, she seems afraid to go home and has told comp that her family is dead, earlier today comp talked to a neighbor, they were relatives and said that they would get her home, Alex.

Shooting complaint, comp states he was outside and he heard a gunshot, unable to locate, Evansville.

Suspicious activity, reports white truck pulled up, several people got out and scrambled away, he'd like the truck checked out, unable to locate, Evansville.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, August 21

Public assist, comp’s daughter lost her phone at the fair last night.

Suspicious activity, comp called and stated there’s three vehicles by dead end, people all wearing white clothes.

Public assist, comp would like window tint checked.

Child abuse, sexual.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Personal injury crash, female with neck pain, 7th Ave E/Park St.

Juvenile use of tobacco, bald male bought cigs for person who was carded and denied.

Check welfare of person, son left a short time ago and seemed under the influence of drugs.

Personal injury crash, back pain, 13th Ave W/Fillmore St.

Theft, theft of cell phone from back pocket.

Fight/assault, two males, no fight took place.

Suspicious activity, comp wants to talk about possible trafficking incident.

Public assist, some people haven't picked up their property as they have said they would.

Fraud, customer had a counterfeit $50 bill.

Theft, tackle box taken out of a boat.

Door open, building is unsecured due to construction.

Assault, comp stated her 11-year-old daughter was assaulted on the data trail, she's coming to PD to speak with officer instead of confronting suspects.

Public assist, comp is co-signer with daughter on a vehicle and she won't tell him where it is right now.

Suspicious activity, employee reporting that another employee could not return to work because her boyfriend hit her.

Suspicious activity, adults out long boarding, nothing suspicious.

Intoxicated male.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.