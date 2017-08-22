Search
    Northern Minn. man arrested for DUI trying to take son to hospital after he fell in fire

    By Forum News Service on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:08 p.m.

    MERRIFIELD, Minn.—A 32-year-old Lindstrom man was arrested Friday after crashing his vehicle while transporting his severely burned 10-year-old son to the hospital in north-central Minnesota.

    The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported the incident occurred at 10:04 p.m. Friday on the 11000 block of Sorenson Lake Road, south of Merrifield. The boy was burned after falling into a fire, the sheriff's office reported. While driving his son, the man lost control of the vehicle and struck a power pole, ending up in a swampy area.

    The 10-year-old was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for his burns. The driver was arrested for gross misdemeanor driving under the influence.

