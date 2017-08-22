The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported the incident occurred at 10:04 p.m. Friday on the 11000 block of Sorenson Lake Road, south of Merrifield. The boy was burned after falling into a fire, the sheriff's office reported. While driving his son, the man lost control of the vehicle and struck a power pole, ending up in a swampy area.

The 10-year-old was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for his burns. The driver was arrested for gross misdemeanor driving under the influence.