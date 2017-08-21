Moments of silence

In addition, there were four people scheduled to speak about the upcoming referendum vote for the proposed $38.75 million new K-12 school, which is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Karen Wibstad, who spoke on behalf of the group in favor of the proposed referendum, B-E Informed, said that she appreciated the time she was given to speak.

"While we continue to support the referendum, in light of the tragedy, we relinquish our time for a moment of silence for Jon Dingwall," she said.

There was another moment of silence for the 9-year-old, who is the son of Jon and Kami Dingwall of Brandon.

Brent Johnson, who is the co-chair for the group against the referendum, B-E CARE Committee, said there were a lot of things he wanted to discuss, but that decorum dictates that he refrain from using strong words. He instead told the school board members that there is a large of amount of the community who are not in favor of the referendum.

"But this week, we need to pull together in this community," he said. Johnson added that there has been a lot of tragedy recently and that everyone should show respect for the whole community.

School Board Chairman David Anderson asked for a minute before moving on. He then thanked Wibstad and Johnson for their comments.

Don LeSage and Amanda Johnson were also on the agenda, but both chose not to speak.

In addition, social media debates about the school referendum have taken time out and instead, groups on both sides of the issue have shown their support for the Dingwall family.

The board did act on a few items, including the following:

• Set the date for the Truth in Taxation. The meeting was set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

• Approved the membership agreement with Lakes Country Services Cooperation for fiscal year 2018.

• Accepted the resignation of Heidi Englund, cook manager.

• Hired John Wayne Stephens as cook manager.

• Approved milk bids through Food Service of America.