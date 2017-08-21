Check welfare of person, caller stating there are two teens walking eastbound on Co Rd 20 in the dark, Alex.

Attempted fraud/scam, reporting a computer fraud where the comp is being extorted for money, Alex.

Public assist, property exchange, Alex.

Harassment, reporting threats, Alex.

Death investigation, got a call from an elderly female who has been taking care of her ill sister, her sister has passed but was not on hospice, Kensington.

Theft, someone stole comp's tackle box within the last week, Alex.

Property damage crash, comp was run off the road and crashed his car, Co Rd 120 NE, Alex.

Threats, comp stating a female is threatening to kill her over text message, Kensington.

Intoxicated female, would like assistance with his intoxicated fiance who is out of control, Garfield.

Public assist, female called him and stated she is stuck on Co Rd 12, Glenn's quoted her a price but she stated she won't pay it, he could hear kids in the vehicle, neighbor pulled car out, kids were fine, Garfield.

Suicide threats, calling for suicide hotline number, has attempted in the past with pills, Alex.

Saturday, August 19

Criminal damage to property, comp stated ex slashed her tires, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, semi blocking his parking lot/road, Nelson.

Criminal damage to property, renter cut lock on unit and took belongings, was severely overdue on rent, Alex.

Personal injury crash, one-vehicle crash, one party complaining of back pain, Co Rd 3 NE/Co Rd 5 NE, Carlos.

Sunday, August 20

911 hangup, yelling and screaming and then the phone hung up, person two arrested for violation of conditions of release, domestic assault and interfere with emergency call, Kensington.

Fire, house fire, total loss, Garfield.

Civil matter, gas drive off.

Shooting complaint, comp is fishing across the lake from the public access and states they hear gun shots close to them, unknown exactly where they were coming from, legal area to shoot, Lake Little Chippewa.

Check welfare of person, white Suburban took corner and child fell out and rolled on the road, mom put kid back in truck and took off, driver thought child was buckled , door had not latched and opened when she turned, child was not injured, Brandon.

Suspicious activity, someone at fair office requesting a deputy, they have a female comp there wanting to report something in the county.

Mentally ill person, people outside, 20 or so in disguises and she is scared of them, comp was taken to er for mental health eval.