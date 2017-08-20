Search
    Fire destroys home in Garfield w/video

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 11:17 a.m.
    A mobile home at 309 Ida Street West in Garfield was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. 

    The Garfield Fire Department was paged out to the structure fire, which is located directly behind the Firestation Bar and Grill. around 9:40 a.m. Shortly after, the Brandon Fire Department was called for mutual aid. 

    A neighbor on West Street, who was working in his garage, said he called the fire department when he heard some commotion coming from the home. He said the husband and wife, who lived in the mobile home, were outside and yelling that their house was on fire. 

    "They lost one of their dogs," he said. "It's so sad."

    The Red Cross was called to assist the couple. More information will be printed as it becomes available. 

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, North Ambulance and Garfield First Responders also responded. 

