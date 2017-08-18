Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Ready, set, mow! Lawn mowers become battle-tested at fair

    By Alexis Habberstad Today at 5:42 p.m.
    Two of the requirements for derby contenders were that all racers wear a helmet, and all machines be factory available. (Alexis Habberstad | Echo Press)1 / 4
    As a safety precaution for drivers, all mower decks, headlights and other glass and plastics were required to be removed from machines. (Alexis Habberstad | Echo Press)2 / 4
    During the derby only one rollover was allowed per racer per heat. If it occurred, all participants were required to stop and allow the tipped racer at least 90 seconds to reposition and restart. (Alexis Habberstad | Echo Press)3 / 4
    With free admission Thursday night to the “Mowbashers” demo derby event, the stands were packed with fairgoers. (Alexis Habberstad | Echo Press) 4 / 4

    Alexandria fairgoers are accustomed to the sounds of the demolition derby echoing through the fairgrounds each year, but Thursday night the engines roaring in the distance were a bit smaller.

    Dozens of competitors came out for the Douglas County Fair's very first lawn mower demolition derby. Decorating the track were hand painted machines, each lined up nose-to-nose before the starting flag was waved. The competition was concluded like any other demo derby- when the last machine was moving.

    Among the racers was Kyle Helmbrecht, who traveled from Montrose, Minnesota, to compete.

    "I'm used to doing this at my home county fair, but it's a fun experience getting to compete here," he said.

    Helmbrecht explained preparation for derby day is a process. All mowers participating must be factory available, no larger than 20 horsepower, and meet specific design qualifications.

    "It's a fun past time - an expensive one - but fun," he laughed.

    The automobile demolition derby starts Friday night at 7 p.m.

    Explore related topics:NewsDouglas County Fairdemolition derbylawn mower derby
    Advertisement
    randomness