Ready, set, mow! Lawn mowers become battle-tested at fair

Dozens of competitors came out for the Douglas County Fair's very first lawn mower demolition derby. Decorating the track were hand painted machines, each lined up nose-to-nose before the starting flag was waved. The competition was concluded like any other demo derby- when the last machine was moving.

Among the racers was Kyle Helmbrecht, who traveled from Montrose, Minnesota, to compete.

"I'm used to doing this at my home county fair, but it's a fun experience getting to compete here," he said.

Helmbrecht explained preparation for derby day is a process. All mowers participating must be factory available, no larger than 20 horsepower, and meet specific design qualifications.

"It's a fun past time - an expensive one - but fun," he laughed.

The automobile demolition derby starts Friday night at 7 p.m.