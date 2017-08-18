Weekend rain strains sewer plant's capacity

It also pushed the treatment plant well beyond its average flow during wet weather.

Bruce Nelson, director of the Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District, said he had to employ the district's pump trucks and hire another six trucks as workers struggled to control the amount of water entering the lift station.

He credited the sewer system's 2009 expansion with keeping a lid on the massive volume of wastewater and stormwater moving through the plant this weekend.

"If we hadn't expanded the plant, things would have been a little different," he said.

Designed to safely handle 4.25 million gallons a day, the sewer system normally operates well under that. However, on Sunday, it topped 6 million gallons, Nelson said. Its maximum capacity for heavy rains is 11.4 million gallons.

At the lift station, workers called the regional office of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency at 7:38 p.m., said Joe Braun, environmental specialist the agency. While 3 inches of rain were reported at the airport, 4-8 inches were reported near the lift station, and the workers reported that an unknown number of gallons had spilled.

Trucks began pumping water Sunday from the lift station and stopped about 5 a.m. Monday. Crews treated the spill with lime, and said they were confident none of it had reached Lake Victoria, Braun said. The lift station sits on the lake's southeast side, at 2209 Hazel Hill Road SE.

That wasn't the only spot the system was overwhelmed. Braun said overloaded sewer pipes in Nelson caused a basement to flood.

While the Alexandria system was the only one to report a spill this weekend in the state's northwest region, widespread heavy rains can generate as many as 15 reports in a day, he said.

"If there's a large rain event, it's not uncommon," Braun said.

He advises cities and sewer systems to monitor the weather and begin pumping before lift stations become overwhelmed.