Law Enforcement Blotter: Thursday, August 17

Theft, contractor took building material from house they were working on, Garfield.

Property damage crash, minor, Co Rd 1 NW/Co Rd 8 NW, Evansville.

Suspicious person, anonymous call made to comp that someone was bringing drugs to hotel, currently male in the lobby making a scene, Alex.

Check welfare of person, female was supposed to be at work today and didn't show up, very reliable person, lives alone, made contact, person was fine, she wrote down the wrong date she was suppose to work, Alex.

ATV rollover, child underneath, no pulse, Gravel Pit Road NW, Brandon.

Public assist, caller lives with his ex-wife and says ex-wife wants to bring her ex-husband there, comp doesn't want him in his home, Alex.

Public assist, caller said that boyfriend has made threats if she doesn't stay with him and wants to know what she should do, Alex.

Thursday, August 17

Suspicious vehicle, truck in lot, someone sleeping inside, person one is awaiting his co-worker and then will remove vehicle from property once licensed driver arrives.

Theft, wallet taken from hotel room last night.

Public assist, assisted landlord with checking apartment.

Public assist, comp would like to get belongings from home, does not believe other party put all his belongings in the bag that she has for him.

Theft, female stole medication from her home.

Runaway, 6-year-old female ran away from house.

Hit and run, 3rd Ave W.

Hit and run, 50th Ave W.

Criminal damage to property, engraving on mirror in bathroom.

Public assist, has order for protection with former roommate and would like to get belongings from apartment.

Harassment, former resident left note on employee's car window once he was discharged and has been driving by while she is at work.

Property damage crash, minor, 30th Ave W.

Public assist, landlord has questions.

Gas leak.

Public assist, comp needs to get some of his belonging from this address and would like officers to accompany him.

Public assist, comp would like to speak to someone about an incident at her home this morning.

Public assist, car broke down on the Frontage Road but she is going to get the parts now to take care of it.

Theft, client had some cash stolen.

Public assist, would like to get some property from this address but has an order for protection against her.

Check welfare of person, mail and packages are building up and car is in the driveway, comp tried to knock on the door but no one answered.

Fight/assault, needs someone removed from his yard.

Violation of court order, comp stating a male she has an order against for stalking just drove by her house.

Public assist, locked out of her apartment, locksmith won't come out to help and she cant get hold of anyone else.

