Meet the new Pet of the Week: Matzo (w/video)

Matzo is a 5 to 6 year old male cat.

The LAHS says, "Have you ever to own your own jaguar, but have concerns about their size and obtaining the proper diet of snakes, crocodile, deer and other various wildlife? Maybe you should consider adopting your own mini-jaguar who loves to cuddle and eats a simple diet of dry cat food! Matzo is a handsome black cat and weighing in at over 17 pounds he is one colossal guy."

If you are interested in adopting Matzo, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.