Updated: Two children injured in ATV rollover north of Millerville

The rollover occurred on the slope of a cut hay field north of a residence on Gravel Pit Road NW.

North Ambulance, Life Link III Helicopter and first responders from Brandon and Millerville responded. The girl was transported to the Douglas County Hospital Emergency Room by North Ambulance and the boy was airlifted by Life Link III to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The children's conditions is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.