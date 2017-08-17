Search
    Updated: Two children injured in ATV rollover north of Millerville

    By Beth Leipholtz on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:17 p.m.
    A 10-year-old child was transported by helicopter after an ATV rollover north of Millerville on Gravel Pit Road NW. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

    A boy and girl were injured in an ATV accident near Millerville on Thursday.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about an ATV rollover about 4:20 p.m.

    The rollover occurred on the slope of a cut hay field north of a residence on Gravel Pit Road NW.

    North Ambulance, Life Link III Helicopter and first responders from Brandon and Millerville responded. The girl was transported to the Douglas County Hospital Emergency Room by North Ambulance and the boy was airlifted by Life Link III to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

    The children's conditions is unknown at this time. 

    This story will be updated as more information is made available. 

