Updated: Boy dies after rollover accident, girl injured

The boy, Jon Thomas Dingwall, was driving a utility task vehicle in a hay field when it overturned on a slope and he was trapped underneath, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The girl, whose name was not released, was also pinned but was able to get free and attempted to get help.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received the 911 call about 4:20 p.m. and responded to a hay field near Gravel Pit Road NW.

A deputy was able to free Jon and begin CPR, along with first responders from Millerville and Brandon.

Life Link III helicopter arrived and landed in the hay field. Jon was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center, but his injuries were too serious and he was pronounced dead.

The girl was transported to the Douglas County Hospital by North Ambulance and later flown by Life Link III to the St. Cloud Hospital, where she is listed in fair condition.

The two were on a Polaris Ranger XP side-by-side UTV and were not wearing helmets.

The accident remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.