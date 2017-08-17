Child airlifted after ATV rollover north of Millerville
A 10-year-old child was transported by helicopter after an ATV rollover north of Millerville on Gravel Pit Road NW.
According to law enforcement scanner traffic, around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, a caller reported that there had been an ATV rollover and that one child was trapped under the ATV.
The Life Link III helicopter was landed in the field where the rollover occurred.
The child's condition is unknown at this time.
Responding to the scene were the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, North Ambulance, Millerville First Responders and Life Link III.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.