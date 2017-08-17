Search
    Child airlifted after ATV rollover north of Millerville

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 5:35 p.m.
    A 10-year-old child was transported by helicopter after an ATV rollover north of Millerville on Gravel Pit Road NW. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

    A 10-year-old child was transported by helicopter after an ATV rollover north of Millerville on Gravel Pit Road NW.

    According to law enforcement scanner traffic, around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, a caller reported that there had been an ATV rollover and that one child was trapped under the ATV.

    The Life Link III helicopter was landed in the field where the rollover occurred. 

    The child's condition is unknown at this time. 

    Responding to the scene were the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, North Ambulance, Millerville First Responders and Life Link III.

    This story will be updated as more information is made available. 

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at Crossfit or at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
