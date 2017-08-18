For mother of missing Alexandria girl, 'worst feeling ever'

Jasmine, who turned 15 on July 31 and who is to start 9th grade at Alexandria Area High School next month, has been missing since Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Search efforts have been underway since then. And there is now a $1,000 reward being offered for her safe return.

"It's been a struggle," Sarah said in an interview. "Her sisters and I miss her and love her so much. Our days consist of searching for Jasmine. Our focus is on her."

On the day she went missing, Sarah said Jasmine had been on the lake all day with neighbors. That evening, she wasn't feeling the best. Sarah said Jasmine complained of a migraine headache, which was not out of the ordinary. Jasmine, like Sarah, was used to having migraines.

Sarah said that being in the sun so long, and maybe a little dehydration, could have contributed to the headache. Jasmine told her she was going to lie down on the couch.

Sarah said she had to leave for a family emergency that evening and told Jasmine, "I will be right back."

Other family members were home, but Sarah said they were all sleeping.

Jasmine was last seen at about 10:30 p.m.

"When I got home, she was gone. Her personal belongings were there. I thought she was outside or at the neighbor's house," Sarah said. "She always left a note when she went anywhere. There was no note and her phone was left behind. I thought maybe something happened."

Sarah said she, along with those who were home at the time, looked all around the house on North McKay Avenue, thinking she was sleeping somewhere else. They then looked outside and at the neighbors.

"We realized she was nowhere to be found and that is when we called the police," Sarah said. "It was the worst feeling ever."

Sarah said that since Jasmine went missing, she has been thankful for the support, thankful for everyone who has stepped up to the plate to help.

"I know everyone feels helpless," she said. "And you can't say anything to make it better. But I am thankful for the amazing support."

Sarah said Jasmine was nervous about starting high school and that she has been bullied in the past. She said knowing her sister, Abey, would be in school with her made Jasmine feel a little better. Abey, 16, will be in 11th grade, Sarah said. Jasmine also has another sister, Paige, 17, who attends Runestone Regional Learning Center.

When asked what her favorite subject in school was, Sarah said Jasmine always claimed that lunch was her favorite. But she quickly added that Jasmine likes art, too. Sarah said Jasmine also loves to read books about real life drama and loves poems.

Jasmine, she said, also loves to hang out with her friends on the Central Lakes Trail and likes going to City Park and spending time at Lake L'Homme Dieu.

Sarah urges anyone with information about Jasmine to call 911 or the police department, 320-763-6631.

"If you see her or even think you see her, call 911. Don't post it on Facebook or tell anyone else, just call 911," Sarah stressed. "We just want her home safe."

When asked if she has a message for Jasmine, Sarah said, "I love her so much. I want her to know that she is beautiful and smart and that everyone cares about and loves her and that we are all worried about her. We want her to come home no matter what."