County commission salaries increase $1,000

After nearly 20 minutes of discussion, the commissioners unanimously approved to give themselves a 3.6 percent increase in their salary and a $25 increase in their per diem reimbursements. Their salary increased by $1,000, from $28,000 to $29,000 per year and their per diem went from $75 to $100 per day. The per diems are given for committee meetings that commissioners attend.

There also was some discussion about whether or not the commissioners should eliminate the per diems and just go with a flat salary that would, in essence, include the per diem.

Commissioner Charlie Meyer said, "I'm not going to the meetings to get paid, but I don't want to give anyone the excuse not to go. We have a responsibility to the county."

Meyer said that it could be easier for a future commissioner to skip meetings because they could think, "Well, I'm not getting paid so why go."

He said none of the current commissioners think that that way, but he doesn't want anyone to have a chance to do it in the future.

It doesn't matter if they have one meeting or four meetings on the same day, the pay is the same.

Englund made the motion to increase the salaries to $29,000 and the per diem to $100 and Meyer seconded it.

Commissioner Jerry Rapp then asked, "Does it have to be done today?" He questioned whether or not they should table the discussion.

Chairman Jim Stratton replied, "It won't be any less painful tomorrow."