Drug conviction earns more than seven years in prison

Timothy Gerald Brockopp was sentenced in Douglas County District Court on Aug. 10 to 85 months in prison at the St. Cloud correctional facility. He received credit for the 255 days he spent behind bars while his case proceeded through the court.

Brockopp was charged with three felonies on Nov. 29, 2016 — selling more than 17 grams of meth, possessing more than 50 grams of meth and possessing more than $1,000 in stolen property. Charges were filed after a narcotics search warrant was executed by the Douglas County SWAT Team at his home on the 500 block of Sixth Avenue East in Alexandria.

Authorities said they found a total of 77 grams of methamphetamine, about 2.7 ounces, and more than $20,000 in cash of suspected drug proceeds, along with stolen property.

As part of a plea agreement, two charges were dropped and Brockopp pleaded guilty to the meth possession charge.

Brockopp has a long criminal history dating back to 1990. Prior to this case, he was convicted of five felony burglary charges and six felony drug charges. All but one of the convictions occurred in Douglas County.

The search warrant was the result of a joint investigation by the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Alexandria Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Police dogs also assisted in the search.