Midway opens with special time for those with special needs

From 10 a.m. to noon, people with special needs could get into the fair and go on rides for free. Despite the drizzly weather, kids and even some adults were having a blast.

Sarah Reiter brought her son, Dalin, to the special needs ride day even in the rainy weather, saying they had to take a chance and come for the fun opportunity.

"He loved it," said Reiter about Dalin's time at the fair.

Reiter said Dalin doesn't typically enjoy rides, but today he was even ready for a second round after taking a break to see some animals at the fair.

The Windmill Project promoted the special needs day and Gene Rossum, Windmill project board member, pointed out that it was the Douglas County Fair Board and the people running the rides that came up with the plan.

Darla Engstrom of the fair board said they wanted to do something for the special needs community and after talking to the carnival company, Magel's Carnival Midway, the idea sprang into action.

"They have to put their time and energy into it," Engstrom said about the carnival workers.

She said the fair board worked to make the ride event time during the morning before much of the action at the fair kicked in. That way, rides could be stopped if needed, or could even go longer without holding up a line of waiting riders. Also, lights on the ride wouldn't be an issue for people affected by them.

John Magel, one of the carnival company owners, said the business has done similar projects like today's for years at other fairs. This was the first event of its kind at the Douglas County Fair, but they hope to make it an annual tradition, said Engstrom.

"It's all just for the kids," said Magel about working for the free event.

One individual came to the event with her nieces and nephews who all got in free as family members. It was a special moment for her to be able to treat family to the fair, retold Engstrom after hearing the story.

The organizers like the fair board members and Gail Kulp of the Windmill Project look forward to making the event happen again next year.

Inspections first

Before the midway opened Thursday morning, Wally Kath and his son Josh inspected rides at the Douglas County Fair for the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

"Sometimes they haul stuff around and break things," Wally Kath said of the need for regular inspections for the traveling midway companies, such as Magel's Carnival Midway that is is set up through Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The father-son master electrician duo work in six Minnesota counties: Douglas, Pope, Grant, Stevens, Traverse and Big Stone.

Kath said they inspect everything from air conditioners to the new Douglas County Hospital surgery center addition.

At the fair, they check cords, conductors and even lights on rides.

The Kath's make sure the rides are up to par for visitors to ride all weekend long.