Absentee ballots available for B-E school vote

The Brandon-Evansville School District is asking its residents to vote in favor of a $38.75 million referendum for a proposed K-12 school. The vote has been set for Wednesday, Aug. 30. The proposed school, if the referendum passes, will be built in Brandon on land donated by Wayne Lund, a farmer who lives in the area.

If voting by absentee ballots, district residents need to fill out the Minnesota Absentee Ballot Application, which can found on the district's website or picked at either of the schools and then returned to the Evansville School office. It can be dropped off or mailed to the school, Evansville School Office, 123 Second Avenue, P. O. Box 40, Evansville, MN 56326.

"We want everyone to vote," said Jeannie Henneman, the clerk of elections for the B-E school referendum vote. "We just want them to do so in timely fashion."

She explained that once voters fill out the application and get it back to the district, she has to first check and see if the person is registered to vote or not. Then, for those who are registered, she will mail them a ballot to fill out and return to the district. If voters are not registered, she will mail them a ballot and a voter registration card. Henneman said she would take care of getting the person registered.

Henneman will be available at the Evansville School on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28 and 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for anyone still needing to fill out an absentee ballot. She prefers, however, to have all absentee ballots in by Friday, Aug. 25, at that 3 p.m. deadline.

"We will do the best we can to make sure everyone has a chance to vote," she said.

Polling places

There will be two polling places, both open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., for the Aug. 30 school referendum vote.

Precinct 1 — Brandon School lobby, 206 West Third Street.

In Douglas County, this includes the cities of Brandon and Millerville and the townships of Brandon, Ida, Leaf Valley, Millerville and Moe. For school district residents who live In Otter Tail County, it includes the township of Leaf Mountain.

Precinct 2 — Evansville Community Center lobby, 123 Second Avenue.

In Douglas County, this includes the city of Evansville and the townships of Evansville, Lund and Urness. For school district residents who live in Otter Tail County, it includes Eagle Lake Township, and in Grant County, it includes the townships of Elk Lake, Erdahl and Pelican Lake.

These polling places only apply to the Aug. 30 referendum vote.

Ballot question

When voters get to the polls, they will have one question to answer and it is stated, "Shall the school board of Independent School District No. 2908 (Brandon-Evansville) be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in the amount not to exceed $38.75 million to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the acquisition of land for and the construction and equipping of a new PreK-12 school facility?" It is also stated on the ballot, "By voting "yes" on this ballot question, you are voting for a property tax increase."