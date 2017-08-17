Law Enforcement Blotter: Wednesday, August 16

Public assist, CO2 alarm going off, Alex.

Suspicious activity, someone broke into her car but did not take anything, Miltona.

Fraud, board of directors had a couple of fake bills passed to them at their fundraiser, Garfield.

Suicide threat, requested to be seen by a doctor, transported to ER, Alex.

Public assist, wants to talk to a deputy about something that happened over the internet, Alex.

Public assist, 9/11 memorial escort, Alex.

Public assist, comp stating an elderly female that lives near her mom comes to her house sometimes because she is scared and has dementia, comp stating she is there now but her mom didn't answer the door so the female is sitting in her mom’s driveway in a vehicle, person one was having trouble with her phone so she went to neighbor’s for assistance, Glenwood.

Fire, fully engulfed, Millerville.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, August 16

Suspicious person, checking on male on the data trail, party biking home after getting off work, advised about required front and rear lights for bicycle.

Public assist, female party just brought in to ER is asking APD to go to the Country Inn and Suites to notify her son she's in the hospital.

Theft, gas siphoned out of vehicle.

Order for protection violation, received letter from person two that she has an OFP against.

Public assist, former employee has trailer, would like it returned, has questions on how to deal with situation.

Theft, money taken.

Harassment, individual won't stop emailing comp and harassing her.

Public assist, stood by while management walked through the unit.

Juvenile trouble, two boys riding their scooter on sidewalk.

Child custody matter, baby's mother dropped children off with comp this weekend and has not came to pick them up, unable to keep them due to work.

Suspicious vehicle.

Public assist, female will not leave or pay bill.

Property damage crash, minor, 50th Ave W/Twin Blvd.

Public assist, questions on transporting a firearm.

Property damage crash, minor, 6th Ave E/Broadway St.

Public assist, advised of homeless shelters.

Threats, male posted threats of violence against law enforcement on Facebook.

Public assist, just started job and trying to get on his feet, would like assistance for a hotel.

Theft, comp had several items stolen out of her storage locker downstairs.

Suicide threats, boyfriend is threatening to kill himself if she breaks up with him.

Property damage crash, minor, 3rd Ave E/Hawthorne St.

Public assist, comp stating someone stole some paperwork from her apartment.

Suspicious person, male standing at intersection for the last three hours, just wants to be outside.

Theft, stating someone stole his meds at the pool yesterday.

Traveler’s aid, party brought to Skyline for the night.

Check welfare of person, comp stating his wife won't eat and also has made vague suicidal comments, she has been on the couch for two days, female party is not harming herself and is medically sound, comp will call if anything changes.

Theft, bikes stolen.

Suspicious activity, reporting girls being dropped off at a room and staying for 20 minutes then leaving.

Property damage crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Suicide threats, Glenwood PD stating that male party is suicidal, has been taking heroin and threatened to shoot his family, has a .22 pistol, person one transported to the hospital for an evaluation

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.