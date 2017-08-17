UPDATED: Fire destroys Millerville Auto Center

The Millerville Fire Department responded and requested help from the Leaf Valley, Brandon, Evansville and Alexandria fire departments.

The building was fully engulfed and later partially collapsed, resulting in a total loss, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The fire burned hot enough to melt siding on a neighboring home that was about 20 feet from the gas station, Millerville Fire Chief Dale Thoennes said. An adjacent building was not damaged.

Thoennes also is the manager at Millerville Co-op Creamery, which owns the gas station.

Thoennes said the co-op will look at replacing the gas station but the decision will have to be made at a board of directors meeting.

The State Fire Marshal's Office will assist with the investigation into the fire. Douglas County deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted.

Thoennes said most firefighters had left the scene by about about 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported.