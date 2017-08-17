Search
    Fire destroys Millerville Auto Center

    Posted Today at 6:39 a.m.
    Millerville residents survey the damage caused by a fire that broke out in the Millerville Auto Center around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)1 / 2
    Gas pumps stand in front of what used to be Millerville Auto Center after it burned late Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Izzy Rusch | Echo Press)2 / 2

    A fire destroyed a Millerville gas station late Wednesday, Aug. 16.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received an alarm at the Millerville Auto Center about 11 p.m.

    The Millerville Fire Department responded and requested help from the Leaf Valley, Brandon, Evansville and Alexandria fire departments.

    The building was fully engulfed and later partially collapsed, resulting in a total loss, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

    The State Fire Marshal's Office will assist with the investigation. Douglas County deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.

