Fire destroys Millerville Auto Center
1 / 2
2 / 2
A fire destroyed a Millerville gas station late Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received an alarm at the Millerville Auto Center about 11 p.m.
The Millerville Fire Department responded and requested help from the Leaf Valley, Brandon, Evansville and Alexandria fire departments.
The building was fully engulfed and later partially collapsed, resulting in a total loss, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The State Fire Marshal's Office will assist with the investigation. Douglas County deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.