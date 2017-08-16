Search
    Law Enforcement Blotter: Tuesday, August 15

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 11:11 a.m.

    DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

    Tuesday, August 15

    Public assist, comp is not getting along with mother and wanted to know what he could do, parties are arguing over household rules and mom signing him up for college he didn't want to attend, told comp he has to obey rules and listen to mom, and if she wanted him home he has no choice since he was still a juvenile, Alex.

    Harassment, neighbor in the area is unhappy that caller is camping on the land that they own, Miltona.

    Public assist, business let go of employee due to criminal charges from Pope County, former employee left extremely upset and parked 50 yards from front office, person one pulled over on the side of the road to text his daughter to figure out what to do, Alex.

    Public assist, ays that person one took a pair of tree branch sheers from him and wants them returned, Brandon.

    Abandoned vehicle, abandoned orange boat with no motor has been there for about a week, unable to find owner, towed, Alex.

    Public assist, has questions about legal vehicle noise, Alex.

    Property damage crash, I-94 MM 90, Brandon.

    Suspicious activity, van in front of the tech school law enforcement building, believe that the people inside are having intercourse, unable to locate, Alex.

    Suspicious activity, comp at address states there is a white Tahoe there and people with flashlights, person one's family pet was struck on Co Rd 22 and they were upset, Garfield.

    Suspicious activity, wants to report suspicious activity in Chip Park last night, comp reported person one had a strange interaction with a male party at the park, Brandon.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at Crossfit or at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
