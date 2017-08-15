High water prompts no wake zones on 15 lakes

At Tuesday's Douglas County board meeting, the commissioners enacted the temporary special control, creating the no-wake zoning 300 feet from shore, on the 15 lakes because of unseasonably high rainfall.

The lakes affected by the temporary no wake zone include:

• Ida

• Louise

• Brophy

• Cowdry

• Darling

• Carlos

• L'Homme Dieu

• Geneva

• Victoria

• Burgen

• Vermont

• Latoka

• Chippewa

• Little Chippewa

• Devils

The 300-foot no wake zones are for all watercraft, said Dave Rush, Land and Resource Management director. This means that all watercraft operating within 300 feet of the shoreline should not exceed a speed that produce a wake or wave behind the craft, which is approximately only 5 miles per hour.

Rush said water levels on many area lakes are at or above the ordinary high water mark and are expected to remain high through the end of the month.

There are some lakes, such as Burgen and Victoria, that are almost a foot above the high water mark, he told commissioners. Lake Carlos is at the ordinary high water mark and Lake L'Homme Dieu, is just above the ordinary high water mark, Rush said. Most of the lakes that are that high, haven't been at that level since 2014, he added.

The rise in water level was very rapid after last weekend's rainfall on many area lakes, like Lake Victoria, which Rush said rose 6 to 8 inches.

"At these higher levels, water can and is doing substantial damage to shorelines and lake equipment," Rush said.

Rush said that although the wake restriction is limited to just 15 of Douglas County's 122 named lakes, he encourages all boaters to slow down and use caution when operating near the shore of all lakes within the county while the water remains high.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers will be enforcing the no-wake restrictions.

He said the county has signs that they have used in the past that will be put up at all public accesses on the affected lakes and will also be posted at channels between the lakes.