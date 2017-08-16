About 7,000 Douglas County residents are age 65 and older. These two were chosen because of their volunteer work and their connection with senior groups which nominate people for that honor.

Overcoming depression

Bjerknes, 83, who once owned the Red Owl grocery store in Alexandria, is a prolific pickle canner. He grows the cucumbers himself and allows the senior center to sell the pickles and keep the proceeds—about $600 last year, said Marcia Gae Schmitt, co-director of the Alexandria Senior Center, which nominated Bjerknes for the honor.

People wash the jars and bring them back especially for him.

As popular as the pickles are—especially his cinnamon pickles—he performed a far great service by helping to revive a flagging senior center, recruiting board members and helping to instill the center with new purpose and direction, said center board member Kathryn LeBrasseur.

"He's just a care-giving, loving man," she said.

Bjerknes also serves at the senior center's front desk, enlists dementia patients at Knute Nelson's memory care unit to help pack sauerkraut, and unlocks the senior center during off hours for groups of card players.

When he learned he had been nominated for the recognition, "I was really surprised," he said. "I don't do this for glory or for pats on the back. I do things to put smiles on peoples' faces."

He has struggled through difficult times in his past, he said, including when his grocery store went through bankruptcy and he fell into depression.

"I had my suicide all planned," he said. But a friend intervened, hauling him to a doctor and making sure he took prescription medications.

"There's not anything you can't be forgiven for," he said. "If I've overcome depression and bankruptcy, you can too."

Still bowling

Marjorie Swor figures her volunteer work isn't a big deal.

Sure, she helps pack and send care kits for Lutheran World Relief, this year so far 127 kits with personal care items, 51 kits for newborns and 44 for Aids patients and hospice.

Sure, this month alone she'll send about 40 thoughtful cards to members of Osakis Lutheran Church and their families.

Sure, she heads to the community center four times a week and helps wash dishes after seniors eat lunch, scouring drawers with Borax.

"I guess I don't think I'm doing much," said the 86-year-old former dairy farmer who once received trophies from the Osakis creamery for her dairy's high-quality milk. "I thought there'd be other people that had a lot more going on than I did."

If you listen to Lil Ortendahl, however, it's clear that Swor is being modest.

Ortendahl, who suggested Swor's name for the honor, said Swor doesn't just send cards. She visits people too, including those isolated by old age. Those visits brighten people immensely.

"They'll say, 'Marge came to see me,'" she said. "They're so happy because nobody's come to their house in a year."

Giving rides to those who can't drive, hand-tying quilts for veterans, and helping out at the annual Easter egg hunt are all ways Swor pitches in, even though heart problems tire her out on windy, humid days.

"If there's a need there, she'll offer to help if she can," Ortendahl said.

Meanwhile, Swor still bowls when she gets a chance. Once an outlet after a day of farm chores, it has remained one of her favorite things to do.

"People my age don't bowl," she said. "People say, 'Isn't it hard on you?' How can it be hard on you? I take three steps and throw the ball."