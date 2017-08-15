Vintage bike ride rescheduled
Due to rainy weather Sunday, the vintage bike ride event of the Big Ole Bike Fest will take place this Sunday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Ole Central Park.
Riders can rent a bike for $20, take it out on the Central Lakes Trail, then return the bike and receive a meal token for the Depot Express restaurant.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the area high school mountain bike team and mountain bike trail building efforts. This was the only bike fest event that was postponed.