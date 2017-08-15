Law Enforcement Blotter: Monday, August 14

Abandoned vehicle, vehicle not abandoned, spoke to person one, vehicle is parked near her residence, belongs to friend, Alex.

Public assist, comp in the lobby with concerns with his neighbor, states he is shooting a lot and has made threats in the past, Miltona.

Threats, comp's ex is threatening her if she does not return a dog they shared, Miltona.

Public assist, requesting assistance retrieving items from her ex-boyfriend's house, Miltona.

Fire, vehicle, Parkers Prairie.

Suspicious vehicle, parties were walking around the park, advised of park hours, Miltona.

Monday, August 14

Attempt to locate, comp last spoke with his dad around 8 p.m., he hasn't been answering his phone, subject was to be at a church function today, comp is supposed to meet person one for breakfast in the morning, advised if he doesn't show up to contact Glenwood PD and start missing persons report.

911 hangup, sounds like computer issues, busy upon call back, no lights on and everything appeared to be OK at residence.

Fraud, believes someone withdrew money from his account at the bank.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, reporting girlfriend’s ex has her in his car and is heading to Perham for a property exchange against her will, spoke with person one who stated she was having a panic attack and was not kidnapped, went home with her boyfriend and does not request any additional help.

Property damage crash, minor, 3rd Ave E/Nokomis St.

Property damage crash, minor, 10th Ave W/Fillmore St.

Runaway, possible Bloomington runaway staying here, female arrested.

Public assist, verbal fight, partner won't let her leave.

Check welfare of person, social services advised person one had her children taken away last night and was supposed to contact them this morning, they have not heard from her and are concerned about her welfare, spoke with person one over the phone, stated she just received their voicemail, will call them right away.

Public assist, questions about getting property from her apartment.

Public assist, request some help for an elderly man that walked from the Senior Center.

Property damage crash, minor, 10th Ave E/Broadway St.

Public assist, property exchange.

Public assist, tip sheet filled out.

Suspicious activity, vehicle came out of the woods, this is private property.

Drug-related activity, strong smell of marijuana coming from the apartment.

Check welfare of person, male sitting with headphones, from caller's knowledge he lives at a group home and is not to be out on his own, person one is father of party, he had just stepped inside the doors to look for wife.

Trespassing complaint, person one went into trailer, comp states that this is the drug trailer, party was located off the property looking for her cat, she was advised about trespassing.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting the maintenance man at her building has poisoned her dog food and water again.

Suspicious activity, comp thinks someone is in her basement, searched house and no one was there.

Public assist, hospital security requesting an officer meet him there for a vehicle parked by the storage shed, there is also a person hanging around there, subject left prior to arrival.

Suspicious activity, male called 911 to state someone told him person three and four were headed to his apartment to break in.

