Mini-roundabout on Lake St. to return

The council voted unanimously to once again install the temporary "traffic calming" island for a two-week period during September after school starts.

Council member Todd Jensen had concerns about the project. He questioned whether the city was trying to address a problem that doesn't exist. He said studies showed there weren't any speeding or accident problems in that area. He said that instead of spending money on maintaining a traffic island, the city could be fixing potholes.

Council member Virgil Batesole agreed with Jensen about whether the project is needed. "What if everyone wants an island?" he added.

City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven said that the intersection is not an accident or speeding issue but more of a neighborhood perception that their children are at risk of getting hit — a perception that Schoonhoven said has lingered for decades.

Schoonhoven said another study while school is in session may provide more information about the impact the roundabout would have on buses and other school traffic, and what can be done.

The response to the temporary island and speed bumps that were installed earlier this summer was "overwhelmingly positive," said Sara Stadtherr, communications coordinator for the city in a memo to the council. A Facebook video post was viewed 2,681 times and 58 people said they liked or loved it, she said. Only five people didn't like it.

The city also received more than a dozen phone calls about the idea.

Combined, 67 people liked the effort while nine opposed it, Stadtherr said.

During a July 31 meeting between about 20 people in the neighborhood and city officials, most residents thought the island was "very effective" in addressing the problem of inattentive driving, said Schoonhoven. The island, he said, was highly visible and could be seen from blocks away.

Also at the July 31 meeting, some were concerned about the size of the island and whether drivers were having a difficult time making the turns.

An idea to make the island permanent drew questions about snowplowing during the winter and there was a suggestion to remove the island or speed bumps on a seasonal basis.

This time around, the island will be modified slightly by making it smaller and more centered in the intersection, Schoonhoven said.

There is no cost with the project. All the temporary materials can be reused.