Work to begin next month on railroad crossings

Canadian Pacific Rail recently notified the city about the timing of the project, Schoonhoven told the city council at its Monday meeting. There are several spots where the bolts are protruding from the surface, which makes for a bumpy ride.

The work will take about a week. The railroad will do all the work with its own crew. The city is responsible for bituminous patching.

The roundabout work on County Road 46 is scheduled to be completed before the crossing work begins.

Unbuilt road vacated

In another action that wasn't reported in other council stories, the council took final action to vacate a dedicated but unbuilt public road, 42nd Ave. West, which has already been re-aligned, near the Airport Industrial Park.

The city determined there is no public use for a street there as platted.